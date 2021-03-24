Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, March 24

Seamus Kavanagh, Ashgrove Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Seamus will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Mary (Bunny) Byrne (née Yeats) - Ave Maria, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal to the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co. Offaly for Requiem Mass, Saturday, March 27, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. The Byrne family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Teresa Ryan (née Kilmartin) - Clare Road, Whitstable, Kent and formerly of Coolfin, Kilcormac, Offaly

A family Requiem Mass will be held for Teresa on Tuesday, 30 March, at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Whitstable (at 10am) with burial afterwards at Whitstable Cemetery on the hill. The removal to the church will take place on the afternoon of Monday, March 29.