Brian Donovan Thompson - Riverstown, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Service at 2pm in St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Banagher on Monday, March 22. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Service will be broadcast live from 2pm on Monday on E Flynn Funeral Director Ltd. Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/E-Flynn-Funeral-Director-Ltd-110939144378115