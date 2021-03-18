Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, March 18

Margaret (Gret) DELANEY (née Guinan) - Healy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Private removal from Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh, on Thursday, March 18, at 10.40am to St. Colman's Church Mucklagh for a Private Family Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining New Cemetery. House Strictly Private. Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to The Friends of the Hospital Tullamore. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route from the Funeral Home to the Church while following Social Distancing rules.

Patsy Mangan - Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St Mary's Church, Edenderry on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Patsy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish live webcam via the following link: St Mary's Edenderry



