Offaly deaths and funeral details - Tuesday, March 16

Michael Aloysius (Louis) Treacy - Birr, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Louis' funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane on Tuesday (March 16th) at 10am (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ferbane Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Christina Margaret Kemp (née Horan) - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Francis' Church, Meelick on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by removal for cremation.

Brendan Finlay - (Devon Arms, Tenerife), Portarlington, Laois / Portarlington, Offaly / Wexford

Funeral Mass in Tenerife on Wednesday, March 17. A memorial will be held in Ireland at a later stage.

Philomena (Phil) Leonard - The Square, Cloghan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Phil's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan on Tuesday (March 16) at 3pm (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Interment afterwards in Banagher Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Pat Donnelly - The Orchard, Moneygall, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Moneygall church for family only. Interment in Castletown Cemetery, via Loughawn, Busherstown & the Moate.

Margaret (Gret) DELANEY (née Guinan) - Healy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Private removal from Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh, on Thursday, March 18, at 10.40am to St. Colman's Church Mucklagh for a Private Family Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining New Cemetery. House Strictly Private. Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to The Friends of the Hospital Tullamore. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route from the Funeral Home to the Church while following Social Distancing rules.

Patsy Mangan - Kinnefad, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St Mary's Church, Edenderry on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Patsy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish live webcam via the following link: St Mary's Edenderry



