Offaly deaths and funeral details - Monday, March 15

James (Diamond Jim) Whelehan - Newtown Rd., Cobh, Cork / Edenderry, Offaly

Jim's funeral cortege will leave Cahill's Funeral Home at 11am on Monday, March 15 en route to St. Colman's Cathedral for 11.30am family only Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. Jim's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie at 11.30am on Monday March 15.

Maureen (Mary) Lynam (née Madden) - 23 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday morning, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Michael Aloysius (Louis) Treacy - Birr, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Louis' funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane on Tuesday (March 16th) at 10am (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ferbane Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Christina Margaret Kemp (née Horan) - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Francis' Church, Meelick on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by removal for cremation.

Brendan Finlay - (Devon Arms, Tenerife), Portarlington, Laois / Portarlington, Offaly / Wexford

Funeral Mass in Tenerife on Wednesday, March 17. A memorial will be held in Ireland at a later stage.

Philomena (Phil) Leonard - The Square, Cloghan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Phil's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan on Tuesday (March 16th) at 3pm (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Interment afterwards in Banagher Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.

Pat Donnelly - The Orchard, Moneygall, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Moneygall church for family only. Interment in Castletown Cemetery, via Loughawn, Busherstown & the Moate.