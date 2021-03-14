Offaly deaths and funeral details - Sunday, March 14

James (Diamond Jim) Whelehan - Newtown Rd., Cobh, Cork / Edenderry, Offaly

Jim's funeral cortege will leave Cahill's Funeral Home at 11am on Monday, March 15 en route to St. Colman's Cathedral for 11.30am family only Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. Jim's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie at 11.30am on Monday March 15.

Maureen (Mary) Lynam (née Madden) - 23 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday morning, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Louise Coleman - Belmont, Offaly

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street on Sunday (March 14) at 12 noon. (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on Ferbane Parish Facebook Page. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church, while following Social Distancing Rules.