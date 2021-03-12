Offaly deaths and funeral details - Friday, March 12

Louise O'Halloran (née Dwyer) - Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 19 in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Ernie Reid - 13 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Funeral service on Saturday at 12 noon in Dunkerrin Church of Ireland for family only. Interment in Dunkerrin new graveyard.