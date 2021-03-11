Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, March 11

Barry Keenaghan - Skerries, Dublin / Banagher, Offaly

Barry's funeral can be viewed on the following link on Thursday at 12 noon: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries Due to government restrictions and advice, a private family funeral will take place, on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Skerries. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery, Skerries.

Louise O'Halloran (née Dwyer) - Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 19 in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM