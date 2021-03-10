Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, March 10

Jimmy Byrne - Ave Maria, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Wednesday, March 10, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. The Byrne family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Barry Keenaghan - Skerries, Dublin / Banagher, Offaly

Barry's funeral can be viewed on the following link on Thursday at 12 noon: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries Due to government restrictions and advice, a private family funeral will take place, on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Skerries. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery, Skerries.

Teresa (Tess) MURRAY (née Hennessy) - Eliza Lodge, Banagher / Killooly, Mountbolus, Offaly

A private family funeral will be held in St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus on Wednesday at 12:00 pm. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route from the church to the cemetery while following social distancing rules. Messages of Condolences can be left for the family on Lawless Funerals at https://www.tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries Ceremony may be viewed live on Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/