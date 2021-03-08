Offaly deaths and funeral details - Monday, March 8

Louisa ( Louie ) Grealy (née Mahon) - Oxmantown Mall, Birr, Offaly / Birr, Offaly / Dunmore, Galway

Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, March 8 at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Mary Flynn (née Nugent) - Castle Street, Cloghan, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan on Monday (March 8) at 11am (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

John Condron, Killeigh, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, arriving to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Killeigh, for burial at 12 noon. If you would like to pay your respects, you are welcome to stand along the route to the cemetery or at the cemetery, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult tim