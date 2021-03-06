Offaly deaths and funerals - Saturday, March 6

Thomas (Mossie) Daly - Artane, Dublin / Daingean, Offaly

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would liked to have attended the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Saturday, March 6, at 11 am via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/coolock

The cremation service may also be viewed Saturday, March 6at 12.40 pm via the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

Martin McCarthy, Clonoghill Lower, Birr, Offaly

Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Sunday at 12pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Birr First Responders, c/o John Loughnane Funeral Director. Martin's funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Mary Kavanagh, Clonsast, Rathangan, Kildare / Rathangan, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday at 11:15am arriving St Brochan's Church, Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Corban's Cemetery, Naas. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.