Offaly deaths and funerals - February 9

Josephine (Josie) Smith (née Coady) - 104 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to government restrictions the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route, outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can watch the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/wTajPHeiSus

Tommy Kenny - Faddenmore, Belmont, Offaly

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street at 12 noon (max. 10 people). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church while following social distancing rules.

Catherine (Kitty) Hayden (née McCarthy) - No.1 Wood Row, Mill Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr