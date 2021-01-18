Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 18

Denis (Dinny) Moloney - Dungar, Roscrea, Offaly

Dinny will leave his son's residence in Dungar on Monday evening at 6pm to arrive at St Cronan's Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass for Dinny will be at 10am on Tuesday morning followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. His funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Kay Curry (née Maher) - James` Street, Westport, Mayo / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 18, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Westport with burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines Kay's funeral will be private to family members only. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/westport.

Michael Lenehan - Barnan, Rhode, Tullamore, Offaly

Michael's remains will be removed on Tuesday morning at 10.50am from O’Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean (via his home in Barnan) arriving for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Daingean. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/-Qy8Dn17zQU

Mary Cox (née Shaughnessy) - Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private please. Due to Covid-19 strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.