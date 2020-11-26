Offaly deaths and funerals - November 27

Mairead McKenna (née McCourtney)
Newtown, Killeigh, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Saturday at 10am (travelling via her residence) arriving at St Patrick's Church, Killeigh, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Crea MULDERRIG (née O'Kelly)
Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Cabinteely, Dublin

Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in the adjoining (old) Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to call to the house once adhering to government guidelines.