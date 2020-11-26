Offaly deaths and funerals - November 27
Offaly deaths and funerals
Mairead McKenna (née McCourtney)
Newtown, Killeigh, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly
Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Saturday at 10am (travelling via her residence) arriving at St Patrick's Church, Killeigh, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Crea MULDERRIG (née O'Kelly)
Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Cabinteely, Dublin
Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in the adjoining (old) Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to call to the house once adhering to government guidelines.