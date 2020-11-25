Offaly deaths and funerals - November 26

Malachy Rosney

New Road, Cloghan, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church Cloghan on Thursday afternoon at 2oc followed by burial in St. Rynagh's Cemetery Banagher. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice Due to Covid-19 strict Protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or contact of any kind. St. Mary’s Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.

Mary O'MAHONY (née Ormond)

Moylena, Tullamore, Offaly

A family Funeral will take place for Mary on Thursday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial will take place after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church or at the Cemetery, while adhering to government guidelines. You can also view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie

Jim DIGAN

Killurin, Killeigh, Offaly

Removal from his nephew John Arnolds residence on Thursday morning at 11:30 am to arrive in St. Patrick's Church Killeigh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killeigh Cemetery.

Sean (Mock) DAVY

Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral for Sean on Thursday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Sean's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam live on the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Dick (Richard) Culbert

Main Street, Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Removal from his residence this Thursday at 1:30pm to Templeharry Church. Service at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.