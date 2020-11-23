Offaly deaths and funerals - November 24

Mary Dempsey

Killavilla, Roscrea, Offaly

Rosary for family only in funeral home at 7pm on Monday evening. Private removal on Tuesday morning at 11am, travelling via Old Dublin Road, to Killavilla Cross, back through Killavilla, by the home house and Killavilla Hall, travelling through Ashbury to St. Cronan's Church for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Margaret (June) MARTIN

60 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, via O'Molloy Street. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on

https://www.tullamoreparish.ie

Rose Keogh (née Cox)

Rochfortbridge, Westmeath / Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seán Coffey

The Bugalow, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Seán for family members only.