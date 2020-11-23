Offaly deaths and funerals - November 23

Mary Dempsey

Killavilla, Roscrea, Offaly

Rosary for family only in funeral home at 7pm on Monday evening. Private removal on Tuesday morning at 11am, travelling via Old Dublin Road, to Killavilla Cross, back through Killavilla, by the home house and Killavilla Hall, travelling through Ashbury to St. Cronan's Church for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas DOYLE

30 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on www.tullamoreparish.ie.

Michael KANE

168 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from his house, outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie

Anne O' Connor (née Nolan)

49 Gilroy Ave, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there be a family funeral in St. Mary's Church Edenderry on Monday at 11 0,clock, followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery. You can take part in Anne's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam live on the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/