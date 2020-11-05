Offaly deaths and funerals - November 6
Offaly deaths and funerals
June GILSON (née Graham)
Wimbledon, London, England & late of Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Cremation for June will take place on Friday 13th November at 2:40 pm in South Essex Crematorium South Chapel, Corbets, Tey, Upminster RM142UY, London.
Ceremony will be streamed live on https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 53724
Password dmgcuuys
Enrico Perna
Atina, Italy and formerly Toni’s Café, Connaught St., Birr, Offaly
Enrico Perna, Atina, Italy and formerly Toni's Café, Connaught St, Birr. Died November 4th, (suddenly) following a short illness. He will be forever missed by his loving and adored family - his wife Adriana, son Patrick, Granddaughter Melissa, brothers Angelo and Antonio (Banagher) and all his family both in Ireland and Italy who will miss him dearly. As Patrick said today, he loved Birr and Birr loved him.
Funeral will take place in Italy.
Christine (Crissie) Hynes (née Gallagher)
Golden Grove, Roscrea, Offaly
Funeral leaving Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday at 11.15am to arrive at Ballybritt Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. Funeral Home Private Please.
Frank BURKE
Bettystown, Meath / Tullamore, Offaly
Respecting current national health guidelines and subject to restrictions of number of people in the church, funeral will take place privately for family in the Star of the Sea Church, Mornington at 11am on Saturday followed by private cremation.