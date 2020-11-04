Offaly deaths and funerals - November 5

June GILSON (née Graham)

Wimbledon, London, England & late of Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Cremation for June will take place on Friday 13th November at 2:40 pm in South Essex Crematorium South Chapel, Corbets, Tey, Upminster RM142UY, London.

Ceremony will be streamed live on https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

George Henry Carry

Dromakeenan, Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Due to government guidelines George's Funeral Service will be for family and relatives only (25 people). Private removal on Thursday morning (approx 11.20am - travelling out the Birr Road, turning left before Gloster, into Brosna village and onto Shinrone) arriving in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Shinrone for Funeral Service at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery.

Sinéad O'Brien (née Larkin)

Riveroaks, Riverstown, Birr, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her parents in Ballydaly. Removal will take place on Thursday morning at 9am to arrive at The Church of The Annunciation, Carrig, Birr for a family Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The O’Brien and Larkin families thank you for your understanding at this time and invite all those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass or wish to sympathise to do so in the condolence section of this page.