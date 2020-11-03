Offaly deaths and funerals - November 4

Marie Malone (née Murray)

Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at O`Reilly`s Funeral Home, Habour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid`s Church, Clara for Family Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monastery Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines the number in the church is restricted to 25. If you wish to pay respects, people are welcome to stand outside the church or along the route to the cemetery or can view mass on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXwo_H5LOWY The family thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.

June GILSON (née Graham)

Wimbledon, London, England & late of Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Cremation for June will take place on Friday 13th November at 2:40 pm in South Essex Crematorium South Chapel, Corbets, Tey, Upminster RM142UY, London.

Ceremony will be streamed live on https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

George Henry Carry

Dromakeenan, Brosna, Birr, Offaly

Due to government guidelines George's Funeral Service will be for family and relatives only (25 people). Private removal on Thursday morning (approx 11.20am - travelling out the Birr Road, turning left before Gloster, into Brosna village and onto Shinrone) arriving in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Shinrone for Funeral Service at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery.

Patricia (Lal) BRENNAN (née Ganly)

Tobberonan, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her home. Removal on Wednesday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. Due to government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. If you would have liked to attend you are welcome to stand along the route from the house, outside the Church, at the Cemetery, or you can view the Mass on the following link (link to follow). The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Sinéad O'Brien (née Larkin)

Riveroaks, Riverstown, Birr, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her parents in Ballydaly. Removal will take place on Thursday morning at 9am to arrive at The Church of The Annunciation, Carrig, Birr for a family Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The O’Brien and Larkin families thank you for your understanding at this time and invite all those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass or wish to sympathise to do so in the condolence section of this page.