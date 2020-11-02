Offaly deaths and funerals - November 2

Mary Walsh (née McMahon)

Birr Road, Shinrone, Offal

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'clock in St Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Shinrone. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Mary's funeral will be private to family only.

Elizabeth TOMASZEWSKA (née Pachalska)

Main Street, Banagher, Offaly



A prayer service for Elizabeth will take place on Monday evening in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines only family and close friends will attend. Cremation service on Tuesday morning at 11am in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

James (Jim) WALSH

Wood Of O, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his sister, Emma Maher, Wood Of O, Tullamore. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Francis of Assisi and St Brigid's Church, Ballycommon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines the number in the church is restricted to 25. If you wish to pay your respects, people are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the churchyard or at the cemetery. The family thank you for your support and understanding at the difficult time.

Marie Malone (née Murray)

Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at O`Reilly`s Funeral Home, Habour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid`s Church, Clara for Family Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monastery Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines the number in the church is restricted to 25. If you wish to pay respects, people are welcome to stand outside the church or along the route to the cemetery or can view mass on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXwo_H5LOWY The family thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.

Joe FINNERTY

Georgia USA and formerly Tullybeg, Rahan, Offaly



Mass and Cremation will take place in Georgia U.S.A.