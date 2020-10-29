Offaly deaths and funerals - October 30

Angela Walsh (née Loonam)

15 Mountrath Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning 30th of October, arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Patrick (Paddy) Seery

Clonbrone, Birr, Offaly



In accordance with Government advice a family Memorial Mass will take place on Friday in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 12 noon. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date in St. James Church, Eglish. The Seery family thank you for your understanding at this time and invite those who wish to sympathise to do so in the condolence section of this page.

Sheila Dunne

Cloneyhurke, Portarlington, Offaly



Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Saturday arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.