Offaly deaths and funerals - October 28

Paddy Nolan

Ballywilliam, Kilcormac, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Paddy's funeral will be private. The Nolan family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (29th of Oct) arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 (noon) Funeral Mass, followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Angela Walsh (née Loonam)

15 Mountrath Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning 30th of October, arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

William (Billy) Mann

Ballylennon, Daingean, Offaly

Billy will repose at his home with removal on Thursday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Daingean Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery, following social distancing guidelines. A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Micheál Hogan

Sandville, Banagher, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh on Wednesday morning at 12oc followed by burial in Kilmachunna Cemetery