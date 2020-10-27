Offaly deaths and funerals - October 27

Chris CLEARY (née Hoey)

New South Wales, Australia late of 103 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral will take place in Australia.

Paddy Nolan

Ballywilliam, Kilcormac, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Paddy's funeral will be private. The Nolan family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (29th of Oct) arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 (noon) Funeral Mass, followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Raymond Murray

Ballindara, Birr, Offaly

In accordance with Government advice a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. The Murray family thank you for your understanding at this time and invite those who wish to sympathise to do so in the condolence section of this page. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Sandymount Suite, Birr Community Nursing Unit. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM