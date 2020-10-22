Offaly deaths and funerals - October 23

Kieran LOWRY

Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing privately at his residence. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, for a private family Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-W-Djc2N7s

Thomas (Tom) DUNICAN

Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Tom's Funeral will be private. The Dunican family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Friday morning (Oct.23rd) at 9.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. (Max 25people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net. Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.