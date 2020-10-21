Offaly deaths and funerals - October 22

Wendy Hand (née McGivney)

16 The Priory, Kilcormac, Offaly / Annagassan, Louth

In the interest of Public Health, Wendy's funeral will be private. The Hand family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Thursday morning (22nd of October) to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 (noon) funeral mass followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route in the church grounds and cemetery while following the social distancing guidelines.

Teresa CLARKE (née Daly)

49 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Westmeath

Removal from her Home on Thursday morning at 9.30am, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from her house, outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Kieran LOWRY

Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing privately at his residence. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, for a private family Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-W-Djc2N7s