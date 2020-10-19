Offaly deaths and funerals - October 20

Vincent Dignam

Lisheen Kilnabin Tullamore Road, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral Mass is for family only.

Yvonne O'Connor

Cloneygowan, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family Funeral will take place. Removal from the family home on Wednesday at 10:20am arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church grounds and in the cemetery.

Maureen McNamara (née Brock)

Summerville Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick / Daingean, Offaly

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (21st October) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Thomas Courtney

Kilcooney House, Kilcooney, Geashill, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from the family home on Wednesday at 2pm arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church grounds and in the Cemetery. Thomas's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Killeigh Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen