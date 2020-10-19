Offaly deaths and funerals - October 19

Margaret MINNOCK (née Cooney)

Ferbane, Offaly / Pullough, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning (Oct.19th) at 9.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 10am. (Max 25 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery (via Church Street).

Anne McELLIGOTT (née Gaunt)

"Failte", Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a family funeral will take place for Anne in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, on Monday morning at 10am, followed by burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/EYEtIT6BTbg The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Vincent Dignam

Lisheen Kilnabin Tullamore Road, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral Mass is for family only.