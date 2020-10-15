Offaly deaths and funerals - October 16

Judy BRACKEN (née Monaghan)

Oughter, Rahan, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning (Oct.16th) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 11am (Max 25 people). Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the church grounds and cemetery while following Social Distancing rules.

Richard (Dick) FARRELLY

Saggart, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart on Saturday at 11am.

Marie Banahan (née Leonard)

Main Street, Banagher, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St. Rynagh’s Churchm Banagher on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking hands or contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.