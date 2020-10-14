Offaly deaths and funerals - October 15

John FANNING

Garr, Rhode, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Government and HSE guidelines there will be a family funeral for John on Thursday at 11.00am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel (Danny) DEVERY

Loughill, Ballinahown, Offaly

In the interest of public health, Daniel's funeral will be private. The Devery Family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Oct. 15th) at 10.40am to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, for Requiem Mass at 11am (max. 25 people). Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Judy BRACKEN (née Monaghan)

Oughter, Rahan, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning (Oct.16th) to St. Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 11am (Max 25 people). Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the church grounds and cemetery while following Social Distancing rules.