Offaly deaths and funerals - October 14

Patrick KEARNEY

Leeds, England and, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Oct.14th) in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, Offaly (Max 25people). Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Patricia (Pat) KELLY (née Kennedy)

Rhode Village, Rhode, Offaly / Fairview, Dublin

Due to Government and HSE guidelines there will be a family Funeral this Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Patricia's Funeral Mass via the Rhode Parish Live Facebook page.

John FANNING

Garr, Rhode, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the current Government and HSE guidelines there will be a family funeral for John on Thursday at 11.00am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel (Danny) DEVERY

Loughill, Ballinahown, Offaly

In the interest of public health, Daniel's funeral will be private. The Devery Family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Oct. 15th) at 10.40am to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, for Requiem Mass at 11am (max. 25 people). Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.