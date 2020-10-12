Offaly deaths and funerals - October 13
Sr Michael Roe
Presentation Sisters, Mountmellick, Laois / Daingean, Offaly
In accordance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings a private Funeral for immediate family and Presentation Community only will take place. Sr Michael’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Mountmellick Parish Webcam on Tuesday 13th October at11am. Burial will be in the Presentation Sisters plot in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.
Patrick KEARNEY
Leeds, England and, Cloghan, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Oct.14th) in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, Offaly (Max 25people). Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.
Patricia (Pat) KELLY (née Kennedy)
Rhode Village, Rhode, Offaly / Fairview, Dublin
Due to Government and HSE guidelines there will be a family Funeral this Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Patricia's Funeral Mass via the Rhode Parish Live Facebook page.