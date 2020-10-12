Offaly deaths and funerals - October 12

Kathleen Newman (née Molloy)

Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday. If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing and please wear a face mask. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. If you wish you can leave condolences on the online page below. Funeral mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link. https://youtu.be/PsY06UlU-nc Family flowers only.

Sr Michael Roe

Presentation Sisters, Mountmellick, Laois / Daingean, Offaly

In accordance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings a private Funeral for immediate family and Presentation Community only will take place. Sr Michael’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Mountmellick Parish Webcam on Tuesday 13th October at11am. Burial will be in the Presentation Sisters plot in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Patrick KEARNEY

Leeds, England and, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Oct.14th) in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, Offaly (Max 25people). Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.