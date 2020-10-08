Offaly deaths and funerals - October 9

Julie LYNCH (née McDonagh)

Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Thursday evening at 7pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Kilclonfert Cemetery.

Anna O'Coinne (née Moore)

Taylor's Hill, Galway City, Galway / Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass for Anna will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Friday, 9th October, at 11 a.m. This Mass will be available to view online. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Elizabeth (Lillie) Carter (née Corcoran)

Castleveiw Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to HSE and Government guidelines a family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church Edenderry on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Lillie's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Seanie Doyle

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to HSE and Government guidelines a family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Seanie's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/.