Offaly deaths and funerals - October 8

Tommy CULLEN

The Sycamores & formerly St. Mary's Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to current Government guidelines there will be a family Funeral this Thursday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Tommy's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/.

Josephine (Josie) Hynes (née McDonald)

Scorteen, Borris, Carlow / Offaly

Due to government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris (max 25 people in Church) followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Julie LYNCH (née McDonagh)

Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Thursday evening at 7pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Kilclonfert Cemetery.

Michael Loughnane

Castletown, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Funeral arriving in at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, Co Offaly. at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on:https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Anna O'Coinne (née Moore)

Taylor's Hill, Galway City, Galway / Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass for Anna will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Friday, 9th October, at 11 a.m. This Mass will be available to view online. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Elizabeth (Lillie) Carter (née Corcoran)

Castleveiw Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to HSE and Government guidelines a family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church Edenderry on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Lillie's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/