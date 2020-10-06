Offaly deaths and funerals - October 7

Tommy CULLEN

The Sycamores & formerly St. Mary's Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to current Government guidelines there will be a family Funeral this Thursday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Tommy's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/.

PJ (Joe) Mc Fadden

Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty at 2pm followed by burial in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. House Private Please.

Maura KELLY (née O'Connell)

Killane, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal from Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Tuesday evening at 6pm, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 6.30pm. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, a family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. You can take part in Maura’s Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish Webcam: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney

Coolnahiley, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety, the funeral Mass is for family only. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/Lkm05XEN08Y If you wish you can leave condolences on the online page below. A Mass of celebration for Patsy's life will be held at a later date. House strictly private. The family thank you for your understanding at this time.

Thomas GALLAGHER

Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeat

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a family funeral will take place in St. Colman’s Church, Mucklagh, on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial after Mass in the adjoining old cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass on the following link (link to follow). The family thank you for you understanding at this difficult time.

Peter DUNICAN

Canal Line, Pullough, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Peter's funeral will be private. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning (Oct.7th) at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church, Pullough for Requiem Mass at 11am (Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Boher Cemetery.

Paddy Conway

Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing in St Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Tuesday evening from 5oc to 7.30oc arriving at St Mary’s Church, Dunkerrin at 8oc. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11oc, burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. House private, family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen ( Kate) O'Brien

Clontarf, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

A private family funeral will take place in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Josephine (Josie) Hynes (née McDonald)

Scorteen, Borris, Carlow / Offaly

Due to government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris (max 25 people in Church) followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.