Offaly deaths and funerals - October 5

Kathleen O'Meara (née Mullally)

Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly / Shinrone, Offaly



Reposing at her residence on Sunday for family and close friends only. Concelebrated funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'clock in St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the HSE and government guidelines Kathleen's funeral will be private for family and close friends only.

Brenda Deegan (née McDonnell)

Military Road, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing at her daughter Davnet’s house (Barrack St., Crinkle) for family and close friends. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Monday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Josephine (Josie) Darcy (née Moran)

Kilgarvin, Fardrum, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning (Oct. 5th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. (Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the church grounds and cemetery while following social distancing rules.

Patrick (Lal) Daly

14 Saint Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetry, Kilcormac.

DES BRADFIELD

Cloncon, Tullamore, Offaly / Bandon, Cork

A private family funeral Service will take place in accordance with current guidelines for immediate family and close friends. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding.