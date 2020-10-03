Offaly deaths and funerals, Saturday, October 3, 2020

Sean Wrafter - Gorteen, Killeigh & late of Harbour Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, for Cremation Service at 1pm. Due to current guidelines, numbers in the Crematorium are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Funeral Home and the Crematorium. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sr. Columba (Mary) Lambe - Ardan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Sister Columba's remains will be reposing in the convent Chapel on Sunday, October 4, with Mass for the Sisters and Staff at 4pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Plymyard Cemetery, Birkenhead, Liverpool.

Aaron died on October 1st 2020 peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Eddie and Vivienne, brother Shane, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Aaron Dunican, Raheen, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 6pm. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church. Funeral mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/feFa9rVqCXw. Aaron's family would like people to wear bright colours as he was a colourful character.

John Clyne, Bolart House, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Saturday to St Brigid’s Church, Clara for Requiem mass at 1pm and burial afterward in Monastery Cemetery. Due to government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 50. Those who would liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view mass on YouTube https://youtu.be/b31IPY11IjI. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sylvia Mitchell, Newtown House, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Offaly

Reposing at her home for family and close friends. Funeral Service Sunday at 2:30pm in Aghancon Church and burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Due to government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a limited number will be able to attend. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Anne's, Roscrea.