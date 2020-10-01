Offaly deaths and funerals, Thursday, October 1, 2020

Sean Wrafter - Gorteen, Killeigh & late of Harbour Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday evening with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, for Cremation Service at 1pm. Due to current guidelines, numbers in the Crematorium are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Funeral Home and the Crematorium. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Sr. Columba (Mary) Lambe - Ardan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Sister Columba's remains will be reposing in the convent Chapel on Sunday, October 4, with Mass for the Sisters and Staff at 4pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Plymyard Cemetery, Birkenhead, Liverpool.

Lil Shiels (née O'Connor) - Tullyhill, Rahan, Tullamore, Offaly

Lil will be reposing at her son John's residence in Lisanisky, Clara, Co. Offaly, R35 PP79 on Thursday, October 1, from 4pm to 8pm. People are welcome to the house to pay their respects while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Carthage's Church, Killina on Friday, October 2, at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Carthage's Cemetery, Rahan. House strictly private Friday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Tarleigh Foley (née Kelly) - St Patrick`s Road, Edenderry, Offaly

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a family funeral will take place on Friday in St Mary's Church at 12 noon. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.edenderryparish.ie.