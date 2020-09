Offaly deaths and funerals - September 28

Philomena McNamara (née Fitzgerald)

Elmgrove, Birr, Offaly / Drumcondra, Dublin

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Monday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr or Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM

Philomena DOOLEY (née Walsh)

Tinryland, Carlow / Threecastles, Kilkenny / Shinrone, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 2.30p.m in St Mary’s Church, Shinrone, Co. Offaly, followed by burial in The New Cemetery, Shinrone, Co Offaly.

Marie Killaly (née Byrne)

Ballykillen, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry. You can take part in Marie's Funeral Mass via the Edenderry Parish webcam: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/