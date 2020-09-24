Offaly deaths and funerals - September 25
Offaly deaths and funerals
John Nagle
Boola, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly
Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Thursday evening from 5’oc with rosary at 7’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Camblin Church, via Roscrea, interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity, Bawnmoore, Limerick.
David Capindale
Rathbeg, Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.