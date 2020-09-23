Offaly deaths and funerals - September 24

Martha Grogan

Palmerstown, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Thursday at 10am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr (approx 12.30pm). Please observe HSE guidelines, only limited numbers may attend. Funeral Mass can be viewed on: http://www.palmerstownparish.com.

John Nagle

Boola, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Thursday evening from 5’oc with rosary at 7’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Camblin Church, via Roscrea, interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity, Bawnmoore, Limerick.