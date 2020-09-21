Offaly deaths and funerals - September 22

Noel LEAVY

58 Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday evening with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.