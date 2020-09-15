Offaly deaths and funerals - September 16

Marie SCULLY

Clonmeen, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, a Family Funeral will take place. You can take part in Marie's Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode via the Rhode Parish Facebook Page Live.

Peadar DOCKERY

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Rathangan, Kildare

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, a Family Funeral will take place. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry this Wednesday evening at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. For those of you who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, Peadar's Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the following link: www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/