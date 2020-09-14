Offaly deaths and funerals - September 15

Tom MALONE

Attinkee, Banagher, Offaly

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning (Sept. 15th) at 10.30am to St.Rynagh's Church, Banagher for Requiem Mass at 11am. (Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in St. Rynagh's Cemetery, Banagher. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie or heard locally on 106.6 fm.

Dan Daly

97 Mucklagh Cottages, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, on Tuesday, 15th September, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Fingleton (née Nee)

Shandra Lane, Portarlington, Offaly, R32 E7K3 / Kilcormac, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for a Private Family Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Due to the Covid 19 directive, social distancing will be in place at all times.