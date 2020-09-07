Offaly deaths and funerals - September 8

John MAHER

10 Emmett Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday evening with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret Farrell (née Judge)

Sr. Senan Court, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to current Government guidelines regarding gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place for Margaret on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass on parish webcam or are welcome to stand outside the Church or at the Cemetery.