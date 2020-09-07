Offaly deaths and funerals - September 7

Lawrence McGreal

Milltown, Shinrone, Shinrone, Offaly

Lawrence’s Funeral Service is being held in Leicestershire, U.K. on the 7th of Sept. 2020 and he will be interned with his brother Sean in Ibstock Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone at a later date for family and friends.

Caroline Cornally (née Mulholland)

38 Silverdale, Clara, Offaly, R35 WE08

Removal on Monday to St Brigid’s Church, Clara for Requiem mass at 11am and burial afterward in Monastery Cemetery. Due to government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church, at the cemetery or can view mass on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thZTjzPiS8w Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

John MAHER

10 Emmett Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday evening with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.