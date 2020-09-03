Offaly deaths and funerals - September 4

Mary QUIGLEY

Kilbride House, Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Friday morning at11am. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Christine WRAFTER (née McElduff)

Formerly Bachelor`s Walk & Hop Hill Grove, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Thursday night in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Reverend Canon Albert Thomas (Kerry) WATERSTONE

Lynally, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday evening at 6.15pm, arriving to St. Catherine's Church, Hop Hill, at 6.30pm for Funeral prayers. Parishioners are welcome to attend. A family Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Catherine's graveyard, Clonminch. Numbers in the Church are restricted to 50.

Ted O'BRIEN

Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his Home on Saturday morning at 11.30am, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for 12 noon Requiem Mass (via Ballinamere Gaa pitch and back in the Rahan Road). Burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50.

Lawrence McGreal

Milltown, Shinrone, Shinrone, Offaly

Lawrence’s Funeral Service is being held in Leicestershire, U.K. on the 7th of Sept. 2020 and he will be interned with his brother Sean in Ibstock Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone at a later date for family and friends.

Teresa Kelly (née Hogan)

No 4 Curraghavarna, Banagher, Offaly

Requiem Mass in St. Rynagh's Church, Saturday 5th September, at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Rynagh's Cemetery (via Curraghavarna). House strictly private. Messages of sympathy may be left on the 'condolences' link below. Due to government advice and HSE guidelines, a limited number will be able to attend. Funeral will be streamed live; www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and broadcast on Church Radio 106.6FM

Tomás (Tom) Comerford

Cregannabeg, Oranmore, Galway / Walsh Island, Offaly

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, 4th September, at Oranmore Parish Church of the Immaculate Conception. Private cremation to follow.