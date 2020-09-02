Offaly deaths and funerals - September 3

John (Chucky) Dunne

5 Shackleton Cross, Lucan, Dublin / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his mother Celine's home Lissanisky, Clara Co. Offaly (Eircode R35ED83) on Tuesday and Wednesday. If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Mary QUIGLEY

Kilbride House, Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Friday morning at11am. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Carthage (Catch) FORAN

Cappaloughan, Rahan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Catch's funeral will be private. The Family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Messages of sympathy may be left in the section below. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Sept.3rd) at 10.30am to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, for Requiem Mass at 11am.(Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Christine WRAFTER (née McElduff)

Formerly Bachelor`s Walk & Hop Hill Grove, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Thursday night in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Reverend Canon Albert Thomas (Kerry) WATERSTONE

Lynally, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday evening at 6.15pm, arriving to St. Catherine's Church, Hop Hill, at 6.30pm for Funeral prayers. Parishioners are welcome to attend. A family Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Catherine's graveyard, Clonminch. Numbers in the Church are restricted to 50.

Ted O'BRIEN

Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his Home on Saturday morning at 11.30am, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for 12 noon Requiem Mass (via Ballinamere Gaa pitch and back in the Rahan Road). Burial after Mass in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50.

Lawrence McGreal

Milltown, Shinrone, Shinrone, Offaly

Lawrence’s Funeral Service is being held in Leicestershire, U.K. on the 7th of Sept. 2020 and he will be interned with his brother Sean in Ibstock Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone at a later date for family and friends.