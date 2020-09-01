Offaly deaths and funerals - September 2

John (Chucky) Dunne

5 Shackleton Cross, Lucan, Dublin / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his mother Celine's home Lissanisky, Clara Co. Offaly (Eircode R35ED83) on Tuesday and Wednesday. If people choose to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Mary QUIGLEY

Kilbride House, Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Friday morning at11am. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Carthage (Catch) FORAN

Cappaloughan, Rahan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Catch's funeral will be private. The Family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Messages of sympathy may be left in the section below. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Sept.3rd) at 10.30am to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, for Requiem Mass at 11am.(Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Bridie Allen

Serenity Lodge, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Laois / Walsh Island, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday (travelling via Garrymona) arriving The Church of the Immaculate Conception Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cloncrane Cemetery.